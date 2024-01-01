1 Bangladeshi taka to Rwandan francs

Convert BDT to RWF at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
11 rwf

Tk1.000 BDT = R₣11.25 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.252511.2525
Low11.167711.0654
Average11.198411.1499
Change0.66%1.36%
View full history

1 BDT to RWF stats

The performance of BDT to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.2525 and a 30 day low of 11.1677. This means the 30 day average was 11.1984. The change for BDT to RWF was 0.66.

The performance of BDT to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.2525 and a 90 day low of 11.0654. This means the 90 day average was 11.1499. The change for BDT to RWF was 1.36.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2650.78483.9441.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5250.85691.6541.4997.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6430.51555.1810.9034.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Rwandan Franc
1 BDT11.25250 RWF
5 BDT56.26250 RWF
10 BDT112.52500 RWF
20 BDT225.05000 RWF
50 BDT562.62500 RWF
100 BDT1,125.25000 RWF
250 BDT2,813.12500 RWF
500 BDT5,626.25000 RWF
1000 BDT11,252.50000 RWF
2000 BDT22,505.00000 RWF
5000 BDT56,262.50000 RWF
10000 BDT112,525.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RWF0.08887 BDT
5 RWF0.44435 BDT
10 RWF0.88869 BDT
20 RWF1.77739 BDT
50 RWF4.44347 BDT
100 RWF8.88693 BDT
250 RWF22.21733 BDT
500 RWF44.43465 BDT
1000 RWF88.86930 BDT
2000 RWF177.73860 BDT
5000 RWF444.34650 BDT
10000 RWF888.69300 BDT