Bangladeshi taka to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Rwandan francs is currently 11.253 today, reflecting a 0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.274% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 11.272 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 11.199 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.261% decrease in value.