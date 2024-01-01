1 Bangladeshi taka to Rwandan francs

Convert BDT to RWF at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = R₣11.49 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:19
BDT to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RWF
1 BDT to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.486511.4865
Low11.319011.1230
Average11.395511.2897
Change1.48%3.20%
1 BDT to RWF stats

The performance of BDT to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.4865 and a 30 day low of 11.3190. This means the 30 day average was 11.3955. The change for BDT to RWF was 1.48.

The performance of BDT to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.4865 and a 90 day low of 11.1230. This means the 90 day average was 11.2897. The change for BDT to RWF was 3.20.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Rwandan Franc
1 BDT11.48650 RWF
5 BDT57.43250 RWF
10 BDT114.86500 RWF
20 BDT229.73000 RWF
50 BDT574.32500 RWF
100 BDT1,148.65000 RWF
250 BDT2,871.62500 RWF
500 BDT5,743.25000 RWF
1000 BDT11,486.50000 RWF
2000 BDT22,973.00000 RWF
5000 BDT57,432.50000 RWF
10000 BDT114,865.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RWF0.08706 BDT
5 RWF0.43529 BDT
10 RWF0.87058 BDT
20 RWF1.74117 BDT
50 RWF4.35292 BDT
100 RWF8.70584 BDT
250 RWF21.76460 BDT
500 RWF43.52920 BDT
1000 RWF87.05840 BDT
2000 RWF174.11680 BDT
5000 RWF435.29200 BDT
10000 RWF870.58400 BDT