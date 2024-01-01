10 Rwandan francs to Bangladeshi takas

Convert RWF to BDT at the real exchange rate

10 rwf
0.86 bdt

1.00000 RWF = 0.08607 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.857571.0796589.56771.456121.646940.95212518.3814
1 GBP1.1660911.25895104.4421.697951.920451.1102621.434
1 USD0.92620.794313182.95991.34871.525440.8818517.0253
1 INR0.01116470.009574660.01205410.01625730.01838760.01062980.205223

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RWF0.08607 BDT
5 RWF0.43037 BDT
10 RWF0.86074 BDT
20 RWF1.72147 BDT
50 RWF4.30368 BDT
100 RWF8.60737 BDT
250 RWF21.51843 BDT
500 RWF43.03685 BDT
1000 RWF86.07370 BDT
2000 RWF172.14740 BDT
5000 RWF430.36850 BDT
10000 RWF860.73700 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Rwandan Franc
1 BDT11.61790 RWF
5 BDT58.08950 RWF
10 BDT116.17900 RWF
20 BDT232.35800 RWF
50 BDT580.89500 RWF
100 BDT1161.79000 RWF
250 BDT2904.47500 RWF
500 BDT5808.95000 RWF
1000 BDT11617.90000 RWF
2000 BDT23235.80000 RWF
5000 BDT58089.50000 RWF
10000 BDT116179.00000 RWF