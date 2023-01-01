Bangladeshi takas to Rwandan francs today

Convert BDT to RWF at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
11133 rwf

1.00000 BDT = 11.13320 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.92221.5434555.70160.80687583.25251.37257.2503
1 EUR1.084411.6737260.40280.8750590.2791.488347.86223
1 AUD0.64790.597473136.08910.52277453.93930.8892434.69747
1 PHP0.01795280.01655550.027709210.01448571.494620.02464020.130163

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Rwandan Franc
1 BDT11.13320 RWF
5 BDT55.66600 RWF
10 BDT111.33200 RWF
20 BDT222.66400 RWF
50 BDT556.66000 RWF
100 BDT1113.32000 RWF
250 BDT2783.30000 RWF
500 BDT5566.60000 RWF
1000 BDT11133.20000 RWF
2000 BDT22266.40000 RWF
5000 BDT55666.00000 RWF
10000 BDT111332.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RWF0.08982 BDT
5 RWF0.44911 BDT
10 RWF0.89822 BDT
20 RWF1.79643 BDT
50 RWF4.49108 BDT
100 RWF8.98216 BDT
250 RWF22.45540 BDT
500 RWF44.91080 BDT
1000 RWF89.82160 BDT
2000 RWF179.64320 BDT
5000 RWF449.10800 BDT
10000 RWF898.21600 BDT