Convert RWF to BDT at the real exchange rate

5 Rwandan francs to Bangladeshi takas

5 rwf
0.45 bdt

R₣1.000 RWF = Tk0.08967 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9351.3670.791.3561.49818.20683.581
1 EUR1.0711.4620.8451.4511.60219.47689.41
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5780.9921.09613.32261.157
1 GBP1.2671.1841.73111.7171.89723.059105.859

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RWF0.08967 BDT
5 RWF0.44834 BDT
10 RWF0.89669 BDT
20 RWF1.79337 BDT
50 RWF4.48342 BDT
100 RWF8.96685 BDT
250 RWF22.41713 BDT
500 RWF44.83425 BDT
1000 RWF89.66850 BDT
2000 RWF179.33700 BDT
5000 RWF448.34250 BDT
10000 RWF896.68500 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Rwandan Franc
1 BDT11.15220 RWF
5 BDT55.76100 RWF
10 BDT111.52200 RWF
20 BDT223.04400 RWF
50 BDT557.61000 RWF
100 BDT1,115.22000 RWF
250 BDT2,788.05000 RWF
500 BDT5,576.10000 RWF
1000 BDT11,152.20000 RWF
2000 BDT22,304.40000 RWF
5000 BDT55,761.00000 RWF
10000 BDT111,522.00000 RWF