Bangladeshi takas to Panamanian balboas today

Convert BDT to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
9.12 pab

1.000 BDT = 0.009122 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1411.4741.6640.96618.252
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5191.7261.9471.13121.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.1481.361.5350.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Panamanian Balboa
1 BDT0.00912 PAB
5 BDT0.04561 PAB
10 BDT0.09122 PAB
20 BDT0.18243 PAB
50 BDT0.45608 PAB
100 BDT0.91216 PAB
250 BDT2.28040 PAB
500 BDT4.56080 PAB
1000 BDT9.12159 PAB
2000 BDT18.24318 PAB
5000 BDT45.60795 PAB
10000 BDT91.21590 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PAB109.63000 BDT
5 PAB548.15000 BDT
10 PAB1,096.30000 BDT
20 PAB2,192.60000 BDT
50 PAB5,481.50000 BDT
100 PAB10,963.00000 BDT
250 PAB27,407.50000 BDT
500 PAB54,815.00000 BDT
1000 PAB109,630.00000 BDT
2000 PAB219,260.00000 BDT
5000 PAB548,150.00000 BDT
10000 PAB1,096,300.00000 BDT