Bangladeshi takas to Panamanian balboas today

Convert BDT to PAB at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
9.03 pab

1.00000 BDT = 0.00903 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.084790.29421.488591.673790.9646518.7388
1 GBP1.1427911.23955103.1841.70111.912741.1023921.414
1 USD0.92190.806744183.24351.372351.543090.8893517.2756
1 INR0.01107490.009691380.012012910.0164860.01853710.01068370.207531

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Panamanian Balboa
1 BDT0.00903 PAB
5 BDT0.04515 PAB
10 BDT0.09029 PAB
20 BDT0.18059 PAB
50 BDT0.45147 PAB
100 BDT0.90294 PAB
250 BDT2.25734 PAB
500 BDT4.51468 PAB
1000 BDT9.02935 PAB
2000 BDT18.05870 PAB
5000 BDT45.14675 PAB
10000 BDT90.29350 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PAB110.75000 BDT
5 PAB553.75000 BDT
10 PAB1107.50000 BDT
20 PAB2215.00000 BDT
50 PAB5537.50000 BDT
100 PAB11075.00000 BDT
250 PAB27687.50000 BDT
500 PAB55375.00000 BDT
1000 PAB110750.00000 BDT
2000 PAB221500.00000 BDT
5000 PAB553750.00000 BDT
10000 PAB1107500.00000 BDT