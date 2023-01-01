1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Panamanian balboas

Convert BDT to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
9.07 pab

1.00000 BDT = 0.00907 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Panamanian Balboa
1 BDT0.00907 PAB
5 BDT0.04535 PAB
10 BDT0.09070 PAB
20 BDT0.18141 PAB
50 BDT0.45351 PAB
100 BDT0.90703 PAB
250 BDT2.26757 PAB
500 BDT4.53514 PAB
1000 BDT9.07029 PAB
2000 BDT18.14058 PAB
5000 BDT45.35145 PAB
10000 BDT90.70290 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PAB110.25000 BDT
5 PAB551.25000 BDT
10 PAB1102.50000 BDT
20 PAB2205.00000 BDT
50 PAB5512.50000 BDT
100 PAB11025.00000 BDT
250 PAB27562.50000 BDT
500 PAB55125.00000 BDT
1000 PAB110250.00000 BDT
2000 PAB220500.00000 BDT
5000 PAB551250.00000 BDT
10000 PAB1102500.00000 BDT