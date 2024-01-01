Bangladeshi takas to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert BDT to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
74.64 sbd

1.000 BDT = 0.07464 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1491.4741.6640.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5281.7261.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.1481.361.5350.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 BDT0.07464 SBD
5 BDT0.37322 SBD
10 BDT0.74645 SBD
20 BDT1.49290 SBD
50 BDT3.73224 SBD
100 BDT7.46448 SBD
250 BDT18.66120 SBD
500 BDT37.32240 SBD
1000 BDT74.64480 SBD
2000 BDT149.28960 SBD
5000 BDT373.22400 SBD
10000 BDT746.44800 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SBD13.39680 BDT
5 SBD66.98400 BDT
10 SBD133.96800 BDT
20 SBD267.93600 BDT
50 SBD669.84000 BDT
100 SBD1,339.68000 BDT
250 SBD3,349.20000 BDT
500 SBD6,698.40000 BDT
1000 SBD13,396.80000 BDT
2000 SBD26,793.60000 BDT
5000 SBD66,984.00000 BDT
10000 SBD133,968.00000 BDT