Bangladeshi takas to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert BDT to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
76.52 sbd

1.00000 BDT = 0.07652 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.084490.2791.488341.673720.964718.7404
1 GBP1.1427911.23935103.1791.701011.912871.1024521.4182
1 USD0.92220.806875183.25251.37251.543450.889517.2818
1 INR0.01107680.00969190.012011710.0164860.01853940.01068440.207583

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 BDT0.07652 SBD
5 BDT0.38260 SBD
10 BDT0.76520 SBD
20 BDT1.53040 SBD
50 BDT3.82600 SBD
100 BDT7.65199 SBD
250 BDT19.12998 SBD
500 BDT38.25995 SBD
1000 BDT76.51990 SBD
2000 BDT153.03980 SBD
5000 BDT382.59950 SBD
10000 BDT765.19900 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SBD13.06850 BDT
5 SBD65.34250 BDT
10 SBD130.68500 BDT
20 SBD261.37000 BDT
50 SBD653.42500 BDT
100 SBD1306.85000 BDT
250 SBD3267.12500 BDT
500 SBD6534.25000 BDT
1000 SBD13068.50000 BDT
2000 SBD26137.00000 BDT
5000 SBD65342.50000 BDT
10000 SBD130685.00000 BDT