Bangladeshi takas to Lesotho lotis today

Convert BDT to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
172.86 lsl

1.000 BDT = 0.1729 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1441.4741.6630.96618.253
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5341.7261.9471.13121.369
1 USD0.9220.788183.1471.361.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Lesotho Loti
1 BDT0.17286 LSL
5 BDT0.86430 LSL
10 BDT1.72861 LSL
20 BDT3.45722 LSL
50 BDT8.64305 LSL
100 BDT17.28610 LSL
250 BDT43.21525 LSL
500 BDT86.43050 LSL
1000 BDT172.86100 LSL
2000 BDT345.72200 LSL
5000 BDT864.30500 LSL
10000 BDT1,728.61000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LSL5.78501 BDT
5 LSL28.92505 BDT
10 LSL57.85010 BDT
20 LSL115.70020 BDT
50 LSL289.25050 BDT
100 LSL578.50100 BDT
250 LSL1,446.25250 BDT
500 LSL2,892.50500 BDT
1000 LSL5,785.01000 BDT
2000 LSL11,570.02000 BDT
5000 LSL28,925.05000 BDT
10000 LSL57,850.10000 BDT