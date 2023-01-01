Bangladeshi takas to Lesotho lotis today

Convert BDT to LSL at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
165.15 lsl

1.00000 BDT = 0.16515 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:34
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Lesotho Loti
1 BDT0.16515 LSL
5 BDT0.82573 LSL
10 BDT1.65147 LSL
20 BDT3.30294 LSL
50 BDT8.25735 LSL
100 BDT16.51470 LSL
250 BDT41.28675 LSL
500 BDT82.57350 LSL
1000 BDT165.14700 LSL
2000 BDT330.29400 LSL
5000 BDT825.73500 LSL
10000 BDT1651.47000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LSL6.05522 BDT
5 LSL30.27610 BDT
10 LSL60.55220 BDT
20 LSL121.10440 BDT
50 LSL302.76100 BDT
100 LSL605.52200 BDT
250 LSL1513.80500 BDT
500 LSL3027.61000 BDT
1000 LSL6055.22000 BDT
2000 LSL12110.44000 BDT
5000 LSL30276.10000 BDT
10000 LSL60552.20000 BDT