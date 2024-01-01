CFP Franc (XPF)
Currency name
CFP Franc
Currency symbol
₣
XPF exchange rates
|USD
|SGD
|ZAR
|EUR
|INR
|GBP
|AUD
|CAD
|From XPF
|0.00911
|0.01223
|0.17235
|0.00838
|0.75650
|0.00716
|0.01395
|0.01237
|To XPF
|109.74800
|81.73980
|5.80204
|119.29100
|1.32188
|139.63800
|71.69290
|80.86060
