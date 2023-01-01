CFP francs to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert XPF to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
4,169.86 kzt

1.00000 XPF = 4.16986 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87121.091390.92441.496721.668140.9645518.7743
1 GBP1.1478411.2527104.3721.718081.914861.1071521.5509
1 USD0.916350.798276183.31751.37151.528580.8838517.2036
1 INR0.01099810.009581130.012002310.01646110.01834650.01060820.206482

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 XPF4.16986 KZT
5 XPF20.84930 KZT
10 XPF41.69860 KZT
20 XPF83.39720 KZT
50 XPF208.49300 KZT
100 XPF416.98600 KZT
250 XPF1042.46500 KZT
500 XPF2084.93000 KZT
1000 XPF4169.86000 KZT
2000 XPF8339.72000 KZT
5000 XPF20849.30000 KZT
10000 XPF41698.60000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / CFP Franc
1 KZT0.23982 XPF
5 KZT1.19908 XPF
10 KZT2.39816 XPF
20 KZT4.79632 XPF
50 KZT11.99080 XPF
100 KZT23.98160 XPF
250 KZT59.95400 XPF
500 KZT119.90800 XPF
1000 KZT239.81600 XPF
2000 KZT479.63200 XPF
5000 KZT1199.08000 XPF
10000 KZT2398.16000 XPF