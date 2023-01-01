CFP francs to Seychellois rupees today

Convert XPF to SCR at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
124.38 scr

1.00000 XPF = 0.12438 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.091390.92171.496661.668140.964518.774
1 GBP1.1481111.2529104.3851.718291.915161.1073521.554
1 USD0.916350.798148183.3151.371451.528580.883817.2033
1 INR0.01099850.009579890.012002610.0164610.01834710.01060790.206485

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Seychellois Rupee
1 XPF0.12438 SCR
5 XPF0.62189 SCR
10 XPF1.24379 SCR
20 XPF2.48758 SCR
50 XPF6.21895 SCR
100 XPF12.43790 SCR
250 XPF31.09475 SCR
500 XPF62.18950 SCR
1000 XPF124.37900 SCR
2000 XPF248.75800 SCR
5000 XPF621.89500 SCR
10000 XPF1243.79000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / CFP Franc
1 SCR8.03996 XPF
5 SCR40.19980 XPF
10 SCR80.39960 XPF
20 SCR160.79920 XPF
50 SCR401.99800 XPF
100 SCR803.99600 XPF
250 SCR2009.99000 XPF
500 SCR4019.98000 XPF
1000 SCR8039.96000 XPF
2000 SCR16079.92000 XPF
5000 SCR40199.80000 XPF
10000 SCR80399.60000 XPF