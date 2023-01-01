CFP francs to Algerian dinars today

Convert XPF to DZD at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
1226.54 dzd

1.00000 XPF = 1.22654 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:38
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Algerian Dinar
1 XPF1.22654 DZD
5 XPF6.13270 DZD
10 XPF12.26540 DZD
20 XPF24.53080 DZD
50 XPF61.32700 DZD
100 XPF122.65400 DZD
250 XPF306.63500 DZD
500 XPF613.27000 DZD
1000 XPF1226.54000 DZD
2000 XPF2453.08000 DZD
5000 XPF6132.70000 DZD
10000 XPF12265.40000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / CFP Franc
1 DZD0.81530 XPF
5 DZD4.07650 XPF
10 DZD8.15300 XPF
20 DZD16.30600 XPF
50 DZD40.76500 XPF
100 DZD81.53000 XPF
250 DZD203.82500 XPF
500 DZD407.65000 XPF
1000 DZD815.30000 XPF
2000 DZD1630.60000 XPF
5000 DZD4076.50000 XPF
10000 DZD8153.00000 XPF