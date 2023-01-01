100 Algerian dinars to CFP francs

Convert DZD to XPF at the real exchange rate

100 dzd
82 xpf

1.00000 DZD = 0.81581 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:20
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86911.089390.74361.492831.661530.963518.7296
1 GBP1.1506211.25335104.411.717651.911761.1086221.5504
1 USD0.918050.797862183.30451.370451.525320.884517.1942
1 INR0.01102010.009577650.012004210.01645110.01831020.01061770.206402

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / CFP Franc
1 DZD0.81581 XPF
5 DZD4.07907 XPF
10 DZD8.15814 XPF
20 DZD16.31628 XPF
50 DZD40.79070 XPF
100 DZD81.58140 XPF
250 DZD203.95350 XPF
500 DZD407.90700 XPF
1000 DZD815.81400 XPF
2000 DZD1631.62800 XPF
5000 DZD4079.07000 XPF
10000 DZD8158.14000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Algerian Dinar
1 XPF1.22577 DZD
5 XPF6.12885 DZD
10 XPF12.25770 DZD
20 XPF24.51540 DZD
50 XPF61.28850 DZD
100 XPF122.57700 DZD
250 XPF306.44250 DZD
500 XPF612.88500 DZD
1000 XPF1225.77000 DZD
2000 XPF2451.54000 DZD
5000 XPF6128.85000 DZD
10000 XPF12257.70000 DZD