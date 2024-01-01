CFP francs to Algerian dinars today

Convert XPF to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
1,207.71 dzd

₣1.000 XPF = دج1.208 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:35
How to convert CFP francs to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Algerian Dinar
1 XPF1.20771 DZD
5 XPF6.03855 DZD
10 XPF12.07710 DZD
20 XPF24.15420 DZD
50 XPF60.38550 DZD
100 XPF120.77100 DZD
250 XPF301.92750 DZD
500 XPF603.85500 DZD
1000 XPF1,207.71000 DZD
2000 XPF2,415.42000 DZD
5000 XPF6,038.55000 DZD
10000 XPF12,077.10000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / CFP Franc
1 DZD0.82801 XPF
5 DZD4.14005 XPF
10 DZD8.28010 XPF
20 DZD16.56020 XPF
50 DZD41.40050 XPF
100 DZD82.80100 XPF
250 DZD207.00250 XPF
500 DZD414.00500 XPF
1000 DZD828.01000 XPF
2000 DZD1,656.02000 XPF
5000 DZD4,140.05000 XPF
10000 DZD8,280.10000 XPF