CFP francs to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Algerian dinars is currently 1.208 today, reflecting a -0.095% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.603% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 1.216 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.202 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.882% increase in value.