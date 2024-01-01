100 CFP francs to Algerian dinars

100 xpf
124.02 dzd

1.00000 XPF = 1.24024 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Algerian Dinar
1 XPF1.24024 DZD
5 XPF6.20120 DZD
10 XPF12.40240 DZD
20 XPF24.80480 DZD
50 XPF62.01200 DZD
100 XPF124.02400 DZD
250 XPF310.06000 DZD
500 XPF620.12000 DZD
1000 XPF1240.24000 DZD
2000 XPF2480.48000 DZD
5000 XPF6201.20000 DZD
10000 XPF12402.40000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / CFP Franc
1 DZD0.80630 XPF
5 DZD4.03149 XPF
10 DZD8.06298 XPF
20 DZD16.12596 XPF
50 DZD40.31490 XPF
100 DZD80.62980 XPF
250 DZD201.57450 XPF
500 DZD403.14900 XPF
1000 DZD806.29800 XPF
2000 DZD1612.59600 XPF
5000 DZD4031.49000 XPF
10000 DZD8062.98000 XPF