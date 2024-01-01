100 CFP francs to Algerian dinars

Convert XPF to DZD at the real exchange rate

100 xpf
120.38 dzd

1.000 XPF = 1.204 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.06388.921.4691.6580.9718.071
1 GBP1.1711.243104.0151.7181.941.13521.139
1 USD0.9410.804183.6781.3821.5610.91317.006
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Algerian Dinar
1 XPF1.20381 DZD
5 XPF6.01905 DZD
10 XPF12.03810 DZD
20 XPF24.07620 DZD
50 XPF60.19050 DZD
100 XPF120.38100 DZD
250 XPF300.95250 DZD
500 XPF601.90500 DZD
1000 XPF1,203.81000 DZD
2000 XPF2,407.62000 DZD
5000 XPF6,019.05000 DZD
10000 XPF12,038.10000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / CFP Franc
1 DZD0.83070 XPF
5 DZD4.15348 XPF
10 DZD8.30695 XPF
20 DZD16.61390 XPF
50 DZD41.53475 XPF
100 DZD83.06950 XPF
250 DZD207.67375 XPF
500 DZD415.34750 XPF
1000 DZD830.69500 XPF
2000 DZD1,661.39000 XPF
5000 DZD4,153.47500 XPF
10000 DZD8,306.95000 XPF