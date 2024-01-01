250 Algerian dinars to CFP francs

Convert DZD to XPF at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ₣0.8288 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:47
Track the exchange rate

DZD to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XPF
1 DZD to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.82880.8288
Low0.80840.8030
Average0.81640.8139
Change1.78%1.33%
1 DZD to XPF stats

The performance of DZD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8288 and a 30 day low of 0.8084. This means the 30 day average was 0.8164. The change for DZD to XPF was 1.78.

The performance of DZD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8288 and a 90 day low of 0.8030. This means the 90 day average was 0.8139. The change for DZD to XPF was 1.33.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / CFP Franc
1 DZD0.82875 XPF
5 DZD4.14375 XPF
10 DZD8.28750 XPF
20 DZD16.57500 XPF
50 DZD41.43750 XPF
100 DZD82.87500 XPF
250 DZD207.18750 XPF
500 DZD414.37500 XPF
1000 DZD828.75000 XPF
2000 DZD1,657.50000 XPF
5000 DZD4,143.75000 XPF
10000 DZD8,287.50000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Algerian Dinar
1 XPF1.20664 DZD
5 XPF6.03320 DZD
10 XPF12.06640 DZD
20 XPF24.13280 DZD
50 XPF60.33200 DZD
100 XPF120.66400 DZD
250 XPF301.66000 DZD
500 XPF603.32000 DZD
1000 XPF1,206.64000 DZD
2000 XPF2,413.28000 DZD
5000 XPF6,033.20000 DZD
10000 XPF12,066.40000 DZD