5 CFP francs to Algerian dinars

Convert XPF to DZD at the real exchange rate

5 xpf
6.20 dzd

1.00000 XPF = 1.24017 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3281518.58590.912883.03510.7839451.487541.33475
1 SGD0.752927113.99380.68725962.51940.5902531.120011.00497
1 ZAR0.05380420.071460110.04911164.467640.04217950.0800360.0718152
1 EUR1.095551.4550520.3618190.96910.858851.629681.46229

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Algerian Dinar
1 XPF1.24017 DZD
5 XPF6.20085 DZD
10 XPF12.40170 DZD
20 XPF24.80340 DZD
50 XPF62.00850 DZD
100 XPF124.01700 DZD
250 XPF310.04250 DZD
500 XPF620.08500 DZD
1000 XPF1240.17000 DZD
2000 XPF2480.34000 DZD
5000 XPF6200.85000 DZD
10000 XPF12401.70000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / CFP Franc
1 DZD0.80634 XPF
5 DZD4.03171 XPF
10 DZD8.06342 XPF
20 DZD16.12684 XPF
50 DZD40.31710 XPF
100 DZD80.63420 XPF
250 DZD201.58550 XPF
500 DZD403.17100 XPF
1000 DZD806.34200 XPF
2000 DZD1612.68400 XPF
5000 DZD4031.71000 XPF
10000 DZD8063.42000 XPF