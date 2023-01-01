CFP francs to Nigerian nairas today

1,000 xpf
7,464.15 ngn

1.00000 XPF = 7.46415 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:44
How to convert CFP francs to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 XPF7.46415 NGN
5 XPF37.32075 NGN
10 XPF74.64150 NGN
20 XPF149.28300 NGN
50 XPF373.20750 NGN
100 XPF746.41500 NGN
250 XPF1866.03750 NGN
500 XPF3732.07500 NGN
1000 XPF7464.15000 NGN
2000 XPF14928.30000 NGN
5000 XPF37320.75000 NGN
10000 XPF74641.50000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / CFP Franc
1 NGN0.13397 XPF
5 NGN0.66987 XPF
10 NGN1.33974 XPF
20 NGN2.67948 XPF
50 NGN6.69870 XPF
100 NGN13.39740 XPF
250 NGN33.49350 XPF
500 NGN66.98700 XPF
1000 NGN133.97400 XPF
2000 NGN267.94800 XPF
5000 NGN669.87000 XPF
10000 NGN1339.74000 XPF