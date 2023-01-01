CFP francs to Gibraltar pounds today

Convert XPF to GIP at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
7.30 gip

1.00000 XPF = 0.00730 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:38
Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3400518.65110.9162583.3150.7983711.528471.3712
1 SGD0.746241113.91820.68374662.17310.5957771.14061.02325
1 ZAR0.05361610.071848310.0491264.467030.04280560.08195050.0735185
1 EUR1.09141.4625320.3558190.930.87141.668171.49653

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Gibraltar Pound
1 XPF0.00730 GIP
5 XPF0.03648 GIP
10 XPF0.07296 GIP
20 XPF0.14591 GIP
50 XPF0.36478 GIP
100 XPF0.72955 GIP
250 XPF1.82388 GIP
500 XPF3.64776 GIP
1000 XPF7.29551 GIP
2000 XPF14.59102 GIP
5000 XPF36.47755 GIP
10000 XPF72.95510 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / CFP Franc
1 GIP137.07100 XPF
5 GIP685.35500 XPF
10 GIP1370.71000 XPF
20 GIP2741.42000 XPF
50 GIP6853.55000 XPF
100 GIP13707.10000 XPF
250 GIP34267.75000 XPF
500 GIP68535.50000 XPF
1000 GIP137071.00000 XPF
2000 GIP274142.00000 XPF
5000 GIP685355.00000 XPF
10000 GIP1370710.00000 XPF