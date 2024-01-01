CFP francs to Gibraltar pounds today

Convert XPF to GIP at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
7.11 gip

₣1.000 XPF = £0.007109 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:38
 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1680.93683.5880.7931.5051.371
1 SGD0.736113.3670.68961.50.5831.1071.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.6010.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45219.405189.2760.8471.6081.464

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Gibraltar Pound
1 XPF0.00711 GIP
5 XPF0.03555 GIP
10 XPF0.07109 GIP
20 XPF0.14219 GIP
50 XPF0.35547 GIP
100 XPF0.71094 GIP
250 XPF1.77734 GIP
500 XPF3.55468 GIP
1000 XPF7.10935 GIP
2000 XPF14.21870 GIP
5000 XPF35.54675 GIP
10000 XPF71.09350 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / CFP Franc
1 GIP140.66000 XPF
5 GIP703.30000 XPF
10 GIP1,406.60000 XPF
20 GIP2,813.20000 XPF
50 GIP7,033.00000 XPF
100 GIP14,066.00000 XPF
250 GIP35,165.00000 XPF
500 GIP70,330.00000 XPF
1000 GIP140,660.00000 XPF
2000 GIP281,320.00000 XPF
5000 GIP703,300.00000 XPF
10000 GIP1,406,600.00000 XPF