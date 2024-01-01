50 Gibraltar pounds to CFP francs

Convert GIP to XPF at the real exchange rate

50 gip
7,050 xpf

£1.000 GIP = ₣141.0 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6361.4651.6120.95819.243
1 GBP1.18211.27105.9521.7321.9061.13222.745
1 USD0.9310.788183.4561.3641.5010.89217.916
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / CFP Franc
1 GIP141.00400 XPF
5 GIP705.02000 XPF
10 GIP1,410.04000 XPF
20 GIP2,820.08000 XPF
50 GIP7,050.20000 XPF
100 GIP14,100.40000 XPF
250 GIP35,251.00000 XPF
500 GIP70,502.00000 XPF
1000 GIP141,004.00000 XPF
2000 GIP282,008.00000 XPF
5000 GIP705,020.00000 XPF
10000 GIP1,410,040.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Gibraltar Pound
1 XPF0.00709 GIP
5 XPF0.03546 GIP
10 XPF0.07092 GIP
20 XPF0.14184 GIP
50 XPF0.35460 GIP
100 XPF0.70920 GIP
250 XPF1.77300 GIP
500 XPF3.54601 GIP
1000 XPF7.09201 GIP
2000 XPF14.18402 GIP
5000 XPF35.46005 GIP
10000 XPF70.92010 GIP