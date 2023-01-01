CFP francs to Colombian pesos today

Convert XPF to COP at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
37170.10 cop

1.00000 XPF = 37.17010 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.340118.66930.916583.32350.7983711.529051.37125
1 SGD0.746213113.93130.68390962.17710.5957551.1411.02324
1 ZAR0.05356390.071780910.04909164.463130.04276390.08190190.0734495
1 EUR1.09111.4621820.3701190.91430.87111.668351.49617

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Colombian Peso
1 XPF37.17010 COP
5 XPF185.85050 COP
10 XPF371.70100 COP
20 XPF743.40200 COP
50 XPF1858.50500 COP
100 XPF3717.01000 COP
250 XPF9292.52500 COP
500 XPF18585.05000 COP
1000 XPF37170.10000 COP
2000 XPF74340.20000 COP
5000 XPF185850.50000 COP
10000 XPF371701.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / CFP Franc
1 COP0.02690 XPF
5 COP0.13452 XPF
10 COP0.26903 XPF
20 COP0.53807 XPF
50 COP1.34517 XPF
100 COP2.69033 XPF
250 COP6.72583 XPF
500 COP13.45165 XPF
1000 COP26.90330 XPF
2000 COP53.80660 XPF
5000 COP134.51650 XPF
10000 COP269.03300 XPF