CFP francs to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert XPF to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
77.39 sbd

1.00000 XPF = 0.07739 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:46
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.091390.92171.496661.668140.964518.774
1 GBP1.1481111.2529104.3851.718291.915161.1073521.554
1 USD0.916350.798148183.3151.371451.528580.883817.2033
1 INR0.01099850.009579890.012002610.0164610.01834710.01060790.206485

How to convert CFP francs to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 XPF0.07739 SBD
5 XPF0.38695 SBD
10 XPF0.77390 SBD
20 XPF1.54780 SBD
50 XPF3.86949 SBD
100 XPF7.73899 SBD
250 XPF19.34747 SBD
500 XPF38.69495 SBD
1000 XPF77.38990 SBD
2000 XPF154.77980 SBD
5000 XPF386.94950 SBD
10000 XPF773.89900 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / CFP Franc
1 SBD12.92160 XPF
5 SBD64.60800 XPF
10 SBD129.21600 XPF
20 SBD258.43200 XPF
50 SBD646.08000 XPF
100 SBD1292.16000 XPF
250 SBD3230.40000 XPF
500 SBD6460.80000 XPF
1000 SBD12921.60000 XPF
2000 SBD25843.20000 XPF
5000 SBD64608.00000 XPF
10000 SBD129216.00000 XPF