Convert XPF to SBD at the real exchange rate

CFP francs to Solomon Islands dollars today

1,000 xpf
74.44 sbd

₣1.000 XPF = SI$0.07444 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:52
How to convert CFP francs to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 XPF0.07444 SBD
5 XPF0.37222 SBD
10 XPF0.74445 SBD
20 XPF1.48890 SBD
50 XPF3.72224 SBD
100 XPF7.44448 SBD
250 XPF18.61120 SBD
500 XPF37.22240 SBD
1000 XPF74.44480 SBD
2000 XPF148.88960 SBD
5000 XPF372.22400 SBD
10000 XPF744.44800 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / CFP Franc
1 SBD13.43280 XPF
5 SBD67.16400 XPF
10 SBD134.32800 XPF
20 SBD268.65600 XPF
50 SBD671.64000 XPF
100 SBD1,343.28000 XPF
250 SBD3,358.20000 XPF
500 SBD6,716.40000 XPF
1000 SBD13,432.80000 XPF
2000 SBD26,865.60000 XPF
5000 SBD67,164.00000 XPF
10000 SBD134,328.00000 XPF