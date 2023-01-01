CFP francs to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert XPF to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
63.23 bob

1.00000 XPF = 0.06323 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.091190.91541.496391.668350.964618.7735
1 GBP1.1479711.2525104.3641.717741.915141.1073421.5505
1 USD0.91650.798403183.32451.371451.529050.8839517.206
1 INR0.01099920.009581850.012001310.01645910.01835060.01060850.206494

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bolivian Boliviano
1 XPF0.06323 BOB
5 XPF0.31614 BOB
10 XPF0.63228 BOB
20 XPF1.26455 BOB
50 XPF3.16138 BOB
100 XPF6.32276 BOB
250 XPF15.80690 BOB
500 XPF31.61380 BOB
1000 XPF63.22760 BOB
2000 XPF126.45520 BOB
5000 XPF316.13800 BOB
10000 XPF632.27600 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / CFP Franc
1 BOB15.81590 XPF
5 BOB79.07950 XPF
10 BOB158.15900 XPF
20 BOB316.31800 XPF
50 BOB790.79500 XPF
100 BOB1581.59000 XPF
250 BOB3953.97500 XPF
500 BOB7907.95000 XPF
1000 BOB15815.90000 XPF
2000 BOB31631.80000 XPF
5000 BOB79079.50000 XPF
10000 BOB158159.00000 XPF