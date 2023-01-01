CFP francs to Aruban florins today

Convert XPF to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
16.53 awg

1.00000 XPF = 0.01653 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3418.6710.916583.32450.7984031.529051.3714
1 SGD0.746269113.93360.6839662.18250.5958231.141081.02343
1 ZAR0.05355910.071769110.04908724.462780.04276170.08189450.0734508
1 EUR1.09111.4620720.3719190.91540.87111.668351.49633

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Aruban Florin
1 XPF0.01653 AWG
5 XPF0.08264 AWG
10 XPF0.16527 AWG
20 XPF0.33055 AWG
50 XPF0.82637 AWG
100 XPF1.65274 AWG
250 XPF4.13185 AWG
500 XPF8.26370 AWG
1000 XPF16.52740 AWG
2000 XPF33.05480 AWG
5000 XPF82.63700 AWG
10000 XPF165.27400 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / CFP Franc
1 AWG60.50550 XPF
5 AWG302.52750 XPF
10 AWG605.05500 XPF
20 AWG1210.11000 XPF
50 AWG3025.27500 XPF
100 AWG6050.55000 XPF
250 AWG15126.37500 XPF
500 AWG30252.75000 XPF
1000 AWG60505.50000 XPF
2000 AWG121011.00000 XPF
5000 AWG302527.50000 XPF
10000 AWG605055.00000 XPF