CFP francs to Bahraini dinars today

Convert XPF to BHD at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
3.442 bhd

1.00000 XPF = 0.00344 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:35
How to convert CFP francs to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 XPF0.00344 BHD
5 XPF0.01721 BHD
10 XPF0.03442 BHD
20 XPF0.06884 BHD
50 XPF0.17210 BHD
100 XPF0.34420 BHD
250 XPF0.86050 BHD
500 XPF1.72099 BHD
1000 XPF3.44199 BHD
2000 XPF6.88398 BHD
5000 XPF17.20995 BHD
10000 XPF34.41990 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / CFP Franc
1 BHD290.52900 XPF
5 BHD1452.64500 XPF
10 BHD2905.29000 XPF
20 BHD5810.58000 XPF
50 BHD14526.45000 XPF
100 BHD29052.90000 XPF
250 BHD72632.25000 XPF
500 BHD145264.50000 XPF
1000 BHD290529.00000 XPF
2000 BHD581058.00000 XPF
5000 BHD1452645.00000 XPF
10000 BHD2905290.00000 XPF