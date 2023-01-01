CFP francs to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert XPF to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
65.24 cny

1.00000 XPF = 0.06524 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.340118.66930.916583.32350.7983711.529051.37125
1 SGD0.746213113.93130.68390962.17710.5957551.1411.02324
1 ZAR0.05356390.071780910.04909164.463130.04276390.08190190.0734495
1 EUR1.09111.4621820.3701190.91430.87111.668351.49617

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XPF0.06524 CNY
5 XPF0.32622 CNY
10 XPF0.65245 CNY
20 XPF1.30490 CNY
50 XPF3.26224 CNY
100 XPF6.52449 CNY
250 XPF16.31123 CNY
500 XPF32.62245 CNY
1000 XPF65.24490 CNY
2000 XPF130.48980 CNY
5000 XPF326.22450 CNY
10000 XPF652.44900 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / CFP Franc
1 CNY15.32690 XPF
5 CNY76.63450 XPF
10 CNY153.26900 XPF
20 CNY306.53800 XPF
50 CNY766.34500 XPF
100 CNY1532.69000 XPF
250 CNY3831.72500 XPF
500 CNY7663.45000 XPF
1000 CNY15326.90000 XPF
2000 CNY30653.80000 XPF
5000 CNY76634.50000 XPF
10000 CNY153269.00000 XPF