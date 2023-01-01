CFP francs to Dominican pesos today

Convert XPF to DOP at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
519.11 dop

1.00000 XPF = 0.51911 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87121.091390.92171.496341.66840.9646518.7742
1 GBP1.1478411.25265104.3651.717571.915071.1072721.55
1 USD0.916250.798308183.3151.371151.528820.883917.2035
1 INR0.01099850.00958180.012002610.01645740.01834990.01060910.206487

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Dominican Peso
1 XPF0.51911 DOP
5 XPF2.59553 DOP
10 XPF5.19105 DOP
20 XPF10.38210 DOP
50 XPF25.95525 DOP
100 XPF51.91050 DOP
250 XPF129.77625 DOP
500 XPF259.55250 DOP
1000 XPF519.10500 DOP
2000 XPF1038.21000 DOP
5000 XPF2595.52500 DOP
10000 XPF5191.05000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / CFP Franc
1 DOP1.92639 XPF
5 DOP9.63195 XPF
10 DOP19.26390 XPF
20 DOP38.52780 XPF
50 DOP96.31950 XPF
100 DOP192.63900 XPF
250 DOP481.59750 XPF
500 DOP963.19500 XPF
1000 DOP1926.39000 XPF
2000 DOP3852.78000 XPF
5000 DOP9631.95000 XPF
10000 DOP19263.90000 XPF