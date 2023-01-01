CFP francs to Pakistani rupees today

1.00000 XPF = 2.60262 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871051.0912590.92021.496761.667810.9645518.7756
1 GBP1.1480411.2528104.381.718341.914721.1073421.5552
1 USD0.916350.798212183.31751.37161.528350.883917.2056
1 INR0.01099870.009580360.012002310.01646230.01834370.01060880.206506

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 XPF2.60262 PKR
5 XPF13.01310 PKR
10 XPF26.02620 PKR
20 XPF52.05240 PKR
50 XPF130.13100 PKR
100 XPF260.26200 PKR
250 XPF650.65500 PKR
500 XPF1301.31000 PKR
1000 XPF2602.62000 PKR
2000 XPF5205.24000 PKR
5000 XPF13013.10000 PKR
10000 XPF26026.20000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / CFP Franc
1 PKR0.38423 XPF
5 PKR1.92114 XPF
10 PKR3.84228 XPF
20 PKR7.68456 XPF
50 PKR19.21140 XPF
100 PKR38.42280 XPF
250 PKR96.05700 XPF
500 PKR192.11400 XPF
1000 PKR384.22800 XPF
2000 PKR768.45600 XPF
5000 PKR1921.14000 XPF
10000 PKR3842.28000 XPF