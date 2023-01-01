CFP francs to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert XPF to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
31,689.50 mnt

1.00000 XPF = 31.68950 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871151.091290.91061.49681.66850.9645518.7757
1 GBP1.1479111.25255104.3531.718121.915211.1072121.552
1 USD0.916450.798371183.31251.37171.529050.8839517.2065
1 INR0.01099980.009582850.01200310.01646450.01835320.01061010.20653

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mongolian Tugrik
1 XPF31.68950 MNT
5 XPF158.44750 MNT
10 XPF316.89500 MNT
20 XPF633.79000 MNT
50 XPF1584.47500 MNT
100 XPF3168.95000 MNT
250 XPF7922.37500 MNT
500 XPF15844.75000 MNT
1000 XPF31689.50000 MNT
2000 XPF63379.00000 MNT
5000 XPF158447.50000 MNT
10000 XPF316895.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / CFP Franc
1 MNT0.03156 XPF
5 MNT0.15778 XPF
10 MNT0.31556 XPF
20 MNT0.63112 XPF
50 MNT1.57781 XPF
100 MNT3.15562 XPF
250 MNT7.88905 XPF
500 MNT15.77810 XPF
1000 MNT31.55620 XPF
2000 MNT63.11240 XPF
5000 MNT157.78100 XPF
10000 MNT315.56200 XPF