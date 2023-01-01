CFP francs to Brunei dollars today

Convert XPF to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
12.24 bnd

1.00000 XPF = 0.01224 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.091190.91541.496331.668350.9644518.7738
1 GBP1.1479711.2525104.3641.717681.915141.1071621.5509
1 USD0.91650.798403183.32451.37141.529050.8839517.2063
1 INR0.01099920.009581850.012001310.01645850.01835060.01060850.206497

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Brunei Dollar
1 XPF0.01224 BND
5 XPF0.06118 BND
10 XPF0.12236 BND
20 XPF0.24472 BND
50 XPF0.61179 BND
100 XPF1.22358 BND
250 XPF3.05895 BND
500 XPF6.11790 BND
1000 XPF12.23580 BND
2000 XPF24.47160 BND
5000 XPF61.17900 BND
10000 XPF122.35800 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / CFP Franc
1 BND81.72760 XPF
5 BND408.63800 XPF
10 BND817.27600 XPF
20 BND1634.55200 XPF
50 BND4086.38000 XPF
100 BND8172.76000 XPF
250 BND20431.90000 XPF
500 BND40863.80000 XPF
1000 BND81727.60000 XPF
2000 BND163455.20000 XPF
5000 BND408638.00000 XPF
10000 BND817276.00000 XPF