10 Brunei dollars to CFP francs

Convert BND to XPF at the real exchange rate

10 bnd
830 xpf

B$1.000 BND = ₣82.96 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High82.955982.9559
Low81.420681.4206
Average82.042381.9093
Change0.76%1.01%
1 BND to XPF stats

The performance of BND to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 82.9559 and a 30 day low of 81.4206. This means the 30 day average was 82.0423. The change for BND to XPF was 0.76.

The performance of BND to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 82.9559 and a 90 day low of 81.4206. This means the 90 day average was 81.9093. The change for BND to XPF was 1.01.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / CFP Franc
1 BND82.95590 XPF
5 BND414.77950 XPF
10 BND829.55900 XPF
20 BND1,659.11800 XPF
50 BND4,147.79500 XPF
100 BND8,295.59000 XPF
250 BND20,738.97500 XPF
500 BND41,477.95000 XPF
1000 BND82,955.90000 XPF
2000 BND165,911.80000 XPF
5000 BND414,779.50000 XPF
10000 BND829,559.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Brunei Dollar
1 XPF0.01205 BND
5 XPF0.06027 BND
10 XPF0.12055 BND
20 XPF0.24109 BND
50 XPF0.60273 BND
100 XPF1.20546 BND
250 XPF3.01365 BND
500 XPF6.02730 BND
1000 XPF12.05460 BND
2000 XPF24.10920 BND
5000 XPF60.27300 BND
10000 XPF120.54600 BND