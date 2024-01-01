10 Brunei dollars to CFP francs

B$1.000 BND = ₣84.25 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:13
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

XPF
1 BND to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High84.275284.2752
Low82.935482.4060
Average83.496183.2158
Change0.95%2.09%
1 BND to XPF stats

The performance of BND to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 84.2752 and a 30 day low of 82.9354. This means the 30 day average was 83.4961. The change for BND to XPF was 0.95.

The performance of BND to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 84.2752 and a 90 day low of 82.4060. This means the 90 day average was 83.2158. The change for BND to XPF was 2.09.

How to convert Brunei dollars to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / CFP Franc
1 BND84.25130 XPF
5 BND421.25650 XPF
10 BND842.51300 XPF
20 BND1,685.02600 XPF
50 BND4,212.56500 XPF
100 BND8,425.13000 XPF
250 BND21,062.82500 XPF
500 BND42,125.65000 XPF
1000 BND84,251.30000 XPF
2000 BND168,502.60000 XPF
5000 BND421,256.50000 XPF
10000 BND842,513.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Brunei Dollar
1 XPF0.01187 BND
5 XPF0.05935 BND
10 XPF0.11869 BND
20 XPF0.23739 BND
50 XPF0.59346 BND
100 XPF1.18693 BND
250 XPF2.96732 BND
500 XPF5.93465 BND
1000 XPF11.86930 BND
2000 XPF23.73860 BND
5000 XPF59.34650 BND
10000 XPF118.69300 BND