Brunei dollar to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to CFP francs is currently 84.251 today, reflecting a 0.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.470% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 84.509 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 83.001 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -1.056% decrease in value.