Brunei dollar to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to CFP francs is currently 82.956 today, reflecting a -0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.168% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 83.050 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 82.449 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.446% increase in value.