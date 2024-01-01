5 Brunei dollars to CFP francs
Convert BND to XPF at the real exchange rate
|1 BND to XPF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|82.9559
|82.9559
|Low
|81.4206
|81.4206
|Average
|82.0423
|81.9093
|Change
|0.76%
|1.01%
1 BND to XPF stats
The performance of BND to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 82.9559 and a 30 day low of 81.4206. This means the 30 day average was 82.0423. The change for BND to XPF was 0.76.
The performance of BND to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 82.9559 and a 90 day low of 81.4206. This means the 90 day average was 81.9093. The change for BND to XPF was 1.01.
|Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / CFP Franc
|1 BND
|82.95590 XPF
|5 BND
|414.77950 XPF
|10 BND
|829.55900 XPF
|20 BND
|1,659.11800 XPF
|50 BND
|4,147.79500 XPF
|100 BND
|8,295.59000 XPF
|250 BND
|20,738.97500 XPF
|500 BND
|41,477.95000 XPF
|1000 BND
|82,955.90000 XPF
|2000 BND
|165,911.80000 XPF
|5000 BND
|414,779.50000 XPF
|10000 BND
|829,559.00000 XPF