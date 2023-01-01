CFP francs to Guernsey pounds today

Convert XPF to GGP at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
7.29 ggp

1.00000 XPF = 0.00729 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3400518.66120.9162583.3150.7983081.528821.37115
1 SGD0.746241113.92570.68380962.17310.595731.140871.02321
1 ZAR0.05358730.071809410.04910394.464610.0427790.0819250.073476
1 EUR1.09131.462420.365190.92170.87121.66841.49634

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Guernsey pound
1 XPF0.00729 GGP
5 XPF0.03645 GGP
10 XPF0.07290 GGP
20 XPF0.14579 GGP
50 XPF0.36448 GGP
100 XPF0.72897 GGP
250 XPF1.82241 GGP
500 XPF3.64483 GGP
1000 XPF7.28966 GGP
2000 XPF14.57932 GGP
5000 XPF36.44830 GGP
10000 XPF72.89660 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / CFP Franc
1 GGP137.18100 XPF
5 GGP685.90500 XPF
10 GGP1371.81000 XPF
20 GGP2743.62000 XPF
50 GGP6859.05000 XPF
100 GGP13718.10000 XPF
250 GGP34295.25000 XPF
500 GGP68590.50000 XPF
1000 GGP137181.00000 XPF
2000 GGP274362.00000 XPF
5000 GGP685905.00000 XPF
10000 GGP1371810.00000 XPF