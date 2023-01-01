CFP francs to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert XPF to PYG at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
67946 pyg

1.00000 XPF = 67.94620 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871051.0912590.92021.496761.667810.9645518.7756
1 GBP1.1480411.2528104.381.718341.914721.1073421.5552
1 USD0.916350.798212183.31751.37161.528350.883917.2056
1 INR0.01099870.009580360.012002310.01646230.01834370.01060880.206506

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Paraguayan Guarani
1 XPF67.94620 PYG
5 XPF339.73100 PYG
10 XPF679.46200 PYG
20 XPF1358.92400 PYG
50 XPF3397.31000 PYG
100 XPF6794.62000 PYG
250 XPF16986.55000 PYG
500 XPF33973.10000 PYG
1000 XPF67946.20000 PYG
2000 XPF135892.40000 PYG
5000 XPF339731.00000 PYG
10000 XPF679462.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / CFP Franc
1 PYG0.01472 XPF
5 PYG0.07359 XPF
10 PYG0.14718 XPF
20 PYG0.29435 XPF
50 PYG0.73587 XPF
100 PYG1.47175 XPF
250 PYG3.67937 XPF
500 PYG7.35875 XPF
1000 PYG14.71750 XPF
2000 PYG29.43500 XPF
5000 PYG73.58750 XPF
10000 PYG147.17500 XPF