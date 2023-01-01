CFP francs to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert XPF to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
7.28 shp

1.00000 XPF = 0.00728 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:46
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.091390.92171.496661.668140.964518.774
1 GBP1.1481111.2529104.3851.718291.915161.1073521.554
1 USD0.916350.798148183.3151.371451.528580.883817.2033
1 INR0.01099850.009579890.012002610.0164610.01834710.01060790.206485

How to convert CFP francs to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Saint Helena Pound
1 XPF0.00728 SHP
5 XPF0.03639 SHP
10 XPF0.07278 SHP
20 XPF0.14555 SHP
50 XPF0.36388 SHP
100 XPF0.72777 SHP
250 XPF1.81942 SHP
500 XPF3.63883 SHP
1000 XPF7.27766 SHP
2000 XPF14.55532 SHP
5000 XPF36.38830 SHP
10000 XPF72.77660 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / CFP Franc
1 SHP137.40700 XPF
5 SHP687.03500 XPF
10 SHP1374.07000 XPF
20 SHP2748.14000 XPF
50 SHP6870.35000 XPF
100 SHP13740.70000 XPF
250 SHP34351.75000 XPF
500 SHP68703.50000 XPF
1000 SHP137407.00000 XPF
2000 SHP274814.00000 XPF
5000 SHP687035.00000 XPF
10000 SHP1374070.00000 XPF