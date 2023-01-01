500 Saint Helena pounds to CFP francs

Convert SHP to XPF at the real exchange rate

500 shp
68798 xpf

1.00000 SHP = 137.59500 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7933670.9141.518951.3393518.78281.363351.64271
1 GBP1.2604511.152011.914561.6881823.67481.718432.07055
1 EUR1.09410.8680511.661881.4653820.55031.491641.79729
1 AUD0.658350.5223130.60172710.88176112.36570.8975611.08148

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / CFP Franc
1 SHP137.59500 XPF
5 SHP687.97500 XPF
10 SHP1375.95000 XPF
20 SHP2751.90000 XPF
50 SHP6879.75000 XPF
100 SHP13759.50000 XPF
250 SHP34398.75000 XPF
500 SHP68797.50000 XPF
1000 SHP137595.00000 XPF
2000 SHP275190.00000 XPF
5000 SHP687975.00000 XPF
10000 SHP1375950.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Saint Helena Pound
1 XPF0.00727 SHP
5 XPF0.03634 SHP
10 XPF0.07268 SHP
20 XPF0.14535 SHP
50 XPF0.36338 SHP
100 XPF0.72677 SHP
250 XPF1.81692 SHP
500 XPF3.63384 SHP
1000 XPF7.26769 SHP
2000 XPF14.53538 SHP
5000 XPF36.33845 SHP
10000 XPF72.67690 SHP