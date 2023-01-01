CFP francs to Argentine pesos today

Convert XPF to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
3,250.47 ars

1.00000 XPF = 3.25047 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3400518.6780.916583.320.7984671.529051.3714
1 SGD0.746241113.93830.68393462.17680.5958491.141041.02339
1 ZAR0.05353910.071744810.04906884.460860.04274910.08186380.0734233
1 EUR1.09111.4621320.3796190.91050.87121.668351.49633

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Argentine Peso
1 XPF3.25047 ARS
5 XPF16.25235 ARS
10 XPF32.50470 ARS
20 XPF65.00940 ARS
50 XPF162.52350 ARS
100 XPF325.04700 ARS
250 XPF812.61750 ARS
500 XPF1625.23500 ARS
1000 XPF3250.47000 ARS
2000 XPF6500.94000 ARS
5000 XPF16252.35000 ARS
10000 XPF32504.70000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / CFP Franc
1 ARS0.30765 XPF
5 ARS1.53824 XPF
10 ARS3.07648 XPF
20 ARS6.15296 XPF
50 ARS15.38240 XPF
100 ARS30.76480 XPF
250 ARS76.91200 XPF
500 ARS153.82400 XPF
1000 ARS307.64800 XPF
2000 ARS615.29600 XPF
5000 ARS1538.24000 XPF
10000 ARS3076.48000 XPF