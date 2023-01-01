CFP francs to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert XPF to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
2998.86 lkr

1.00000 XPF = 2.99886 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.339918.64730.9163583.31750.7982761.528581.3715
1 SGD0.746324113.91690.68388662.18190.5957731.140821.02358
1 ZAR0.05362720.071854910.04914054.468070.04280920.08197350.0735495
1 EUR1.09131.4622320.3498190.92440.87121.668141.49672

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 XPF2.99886 LKR
5 XPF14.99430 LKR
10 XPF29.98860 LKR
20 XPF59.97720 LKR
50 XPF149.94300 LKR
100 XPF299.88600 LKR
250 XPF749.71500 LKR
500 XPF1499.43000 LKR
1000 XPF2998.86000 LKR
2000 XPF5997.72000 LKR
5000 XPF14994.30000 LKR
10000 XPF29988.60000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / CFP Franc
1 LKR0.33346 XPF
5 LKR1.66730 XPF
10 LKR3.33460 XPF
20 LKR6.66920 XPF
50 LKR16.67300 XPF
100 LKR33.34600 XPF
250 LKR83.36500 XPF
500 LKR166.73000 XPF
1000 LKR333.46000 XPF
2000 LKR666.92000 XPF
5000 LKR1667.30000 XPF
10000 LKR3334.60000 XPF